Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wells Fargo & Company has 77.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.68% institutional ownership for its competitors. 77.8% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.51% of all Money Center Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Wells Fargo & Company and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 0.00% 11.80% 1.10% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Wells Fargo & Company and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company N/A 48 9.92 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

Wells Fargo & Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 1 5 2 2.25 Industry Average 1.00 2.73 2.30 2.45

$51.56 is the average target price of Wells Fargo & Company, with a potential upside of 11.75%. As a group, Money Center Banks companies have a potential upside of 39.30%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Wells Fargo & Company’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wells Fargo & Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo & Company -0.08% 1.51% 0.37% -3.35% -17.23% 5.06% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year Wells Fargo & Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Wells Fargo & Company’s competitors are 6.72% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. Its Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, automobile floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards. This segment also provides equipment leases, real estate and other commercial financing, small business administration financing, venture capital financing, cash management, payroll services, retirement plans, merchant payment processing, and private label financing solutions, as well as purchases retail installment contracts. Its Wholesale Banking segment offers commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection, foreign exchange, treasury management, institutional fixed-income sales, commodity and equity risk management, insurance, corporate trust fiduciary and agency, and investment banking services, as well as online/electronic products. This segment also provides construction, and land acquisition and development loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; interim financing arrangements; rehabilitation loans; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; loans for securitization; and real estate and mortgage brokerage services. The companyÂ’s Wealth and Investment Management segment offers financial planning, private banking, credit, and investment management and fiduciary services, as well as retirement and trust services. It serves clients through approximately 8,600 locations and 13,000 ATMs; online and mobile banking; and offices in 42 countries. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.