Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Contrasting side by side

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have been rivals in the Money Center Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company 48 2.54 N/A 4.56 10.05 Citigroup Inc. 65 2.55 N/A 6.88 9.43

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo & Company and Citigroup Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Citigroup Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo & Company. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Wells Fargo & Company is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Wells Fargo & Company and Citigroup Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 0.00% 12.2% 1.1% Citigroup Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.07 beta indicates that Wells Fargo & Company is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Citigroup Inc. on the other hand, has 1.71 beta which makes it 71.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Wells Fargo & Company and Citigroup Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 1 5 1 2.14 Citigroup Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Wells Fargo & Company’s upside potential currently stands at 11.76% and an $52.93 consensus price target. On the other hand, Citigroup Inc.’s potential upside is 17.04% and its consensus price target is $84. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Citigroup Inc. seems more appealing than Wells Fargo & Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo & Company and Citigroup Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.7% and 80.8% respectively. Wells Fargo & Company’s share owned by insiders are 77.8%. Comparatively, Citigroup Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo & Company -2.47% -1.99% -6.49% -13.57% -15.86% -0.52% Citigroup Inc. -4.91% -3.73% 2.9% -1.35% -10.67% 24.61%

For the past year Wells Fargo & Company had bearish trend while Citigroup Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Citigroup Inc. beats Wells Fargo & Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. Its Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, automobile floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards. This segment also provides equipment leases, real estate and other commercial financing, small business administration financing, venture capital financing, cash management, payroll services, retirement plans, merchant payment processing, and private label financing solutions, as well as purchases retail installment contracts. Its Wholesale Banking segment offers commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection, foreign exchange, treasury management, institutional fixed-income sales, commodity and equity risk management, insurance, corporate trust fiduciary and agency, and investment banking services, as well as online/electronic products. This segment also provides construction, and land acquisition and development loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; interim financing arrangements; rehabilitation loans; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; loans for securitization; and real estate and mortgage brokerage services. The companyÂ’s Wealth and Investment Management segment offers financial planning, private banking, credit, and investment management and fiduciary services, as well as retirement and trust services. It serves clients through approximately 8,600 locations and 13,000 ATMs; online and mobile banking; and offices in 42 countries. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. In addition, this segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,649 branches in 19 countries. The Citi Holdings segment provides consumer loans; and portfolio of securities, loans, and other assets. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is based in New York, New York.