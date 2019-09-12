Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Analysts See $1.19 EPS; Range Resources (RRC) Has 1.34 Sentiment

Range Resources Corp (RRC) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 151 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 113 sold and reduced their stakes in Range Resources Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 271.99 million shares, up from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Range Resources Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 78 Increased: 104 New Position: 47.

Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report $1.19 EPS on October, 11.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 5.31% from last quarter’s $1.13 EPS. WFC’s profit would be $5.24B giving it 10.26 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, Wells Fargo & Company’s analysts see -8.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 18.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O : WELLS FARGO RESUMES COVERAGE WITH MARKET PERFORM; $260.00 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo told to find targets of mis-selling after $1bn fine; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Settlement is the Latest in a String of Regulatory Matters for Wells Fargo; 06/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to recruit 20 managing directors; 11/04/2018 – Mick Mulvaney on Wells Fargo and Data Collection (Video); 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk-Management Claims With Regulators; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 111.54% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 29.07% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation for 40.46 million shares. Kopernik Global Investors Llc owns 11.21 million shares or 13.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quaker Capital Investments Llc has 9.42% invested in the company for 3.32 million shares. The Texas-based Caymus Capital Partners L.P. has invested 7.11% in the stock. Stelliam Investment Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2.96 million shares.

The stock increased 4.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 17.58 million shares traded or 49.94% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company has market cap of $215.24 billion. The Company’s Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, automobile floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards. It has a 10.09 P/E ratio. This segment also provides equipment leases, real estate and other commercial financing, small business administration financing, venture capital financing, cash management, payroll services, retirement plans, merchant payment processing, and private label financing solutions, as well as purchases retail installment contracts.

