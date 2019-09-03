Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Hutchinson Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $302,064 as Market Valuation Rose; Comerica (CMA) Market Value Declined While Maltese Capital Management Decreased Position

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 6,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 320,439 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 314,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 5.61M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 21/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s John Silvia Says the Fed Will Stay With Three Rate Hikes (Video); 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 25/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $53; 26/04/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration and Mortgage Practices; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but it’s a good business; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Hensarling Says Wells Fargo Needs to Be Held Accountable (Video); 24/04/2018 – In Des Moines, Wells Fargo looks to soothe critics

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 75,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 250,039 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, down from 325,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $59.8. About 540,847 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Comerica Inc expected to post earnings of $1.53 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Noninterest Expenses Modesly Lower Vs. 1Q; 09/03/2018 – Comerica California Market President Judith S. Love to Retire in June; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Comerica’s Ratings, Outlook Stable, And Assigns Prospective Shelf Ratings; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 12/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $99

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc Ord Shs by 507,432 shares to 10,801 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Mgmt Communication Lc invested in 0.35% or 62,950 shares. Fairfield Bush & Com accumulated 0.17% or 10,407 shares. L And S Advisors has 5,656 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Zacks has 1.5% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Charles Schwab Invest Inc stated it has 19.38 million shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.76% or 106,808 shares in its portfolio. Coastline holds 24,142 shares. 309,047 are held by Fiduciary Company. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cadinha & Limited Com accumulated 33,872 shares. Addison holds 1.52% or 41,395 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Fincl Bank & invested in 0.15% or 53,986 shares. Zuckerman Invest Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 9,950 shares. Meritage Port reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 135,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luther Burbank Corp by 227,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF).

Analysts await Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CMA’s profit will be $283.79M for 7.67 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual earnings per share reported by Comerica Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.52% EPS growth.