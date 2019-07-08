Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Market Value Declined While Grassi Investment Management Lowered Position; Coho Partners LTD Lifted Its Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Holding by $11.64 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc. Com (PM) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 132,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.78M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 721,815 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 7,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 122,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 3.08 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 09/04/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, and Tesla are in the spotlight this morning; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN BETSY DUKE ADDRESSES SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 5th Update; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net to $4.7B, or 96c/Share

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.30 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.