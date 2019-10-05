Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Palisade Asset Management Has Raised Stake; Cohen Lawrence B Has Boosted Holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by $380,817 as Share Price Declined

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 12,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 188,471 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92M, up from 175,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 15.55 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WILL RETURN MONEY TO SHAREHOLDERS IF IT MAKES MORE SENSE THAN CONTINUING TO LOOK FOR THINGS TO DO; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Target of $1 Billion U.S. Fine; 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 08/05/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 19/04/2018 – Settlement May Include Scrutiny of Compensation to Workers Responsible for Bank’s Sales Practices; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, and Tesla are in the spotlight this morning

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 9,551 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 7,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $125.45. About 1.80M shares traded or 11.83% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $144.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,022 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

