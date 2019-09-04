Wells Fargo & Company Holding In Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Was Has Increased; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder Martin Currie LTD Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 226.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 173,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 250,025 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.39M, up from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $83.33. About 968,414 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Board Authorizes $1B Share-Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $660M; 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany, which has been marred by several quarters of declining sales; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q EPS 50c; 05/04/2018 – CTA Promotes Karen Chupka to EVP, Tiffany Moore to SVP; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 89.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 312,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 35,494 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 348,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $62.14. About 777,504 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carvana Co by 324,338 shares to 111,662 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 121,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 38,077 shares to 989,108 shares, valued at $180.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 31,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

