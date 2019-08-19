Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Stock Price Rose While Regents Of The University Of California Lifted Stake; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holder Greystone Managed Investments Increased Its Position

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 18,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 36,212 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 18,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 21.20 million shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Releases 2017 CSR Report, Reinforces Commitment to Donate More Than $400 Million to Non-Profits in 2018; 09/04/2018 – Patrick Rucker: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100; 03/05/2018 – Lone Oak Payroll® Closes Wells Fargo Secured Credit Facility to Enhance Payroll Funding Services; 08/05/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: INFLATION RATE WILL BE 2.4% BY YEAR END; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IT’S ON TRACK TO SAVE $4B A YEAR BY END OF ’19; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Scandals Hurt Its Retirement Business — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FIRST-QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS WOULD BE A “REASONABLE ESTIMATE” OF BERKSHIRE’S NORMALIZED EARNINGS POWER

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 6,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 37,594 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 30,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.89M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap, Alabama-based fund reported 1,630 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 1.92M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sit Inv Assoc accumulated 26,961 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 29,735 shares. Intact Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.07% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Monroe Natl Bank And Mi holds 4,656 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Scotia Cap Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 31,064 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 25 shares. Moore LP owns 120,000 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.04% or 8,748 shares. Conning invested in 73,388 shares. International Invsts holds 0.14% or 3.76M shares. E&G Advsr Lp has 8,600 shares.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,061 shares to 305,573 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,314 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

