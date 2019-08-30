Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Shares Rose While Haverford Trust Company Has Trimmed by $2.18 Million Its Holding; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Increased Its Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $1.25 Million as Stock Value Declined

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 7,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 26,010 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 18,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $204.95. About 88,240 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 21.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 45,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 164,505 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95M, down from 209,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.69. About 2.39M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Labor Department is reportedly investigating Wells Fargo’s 401(k) unit; 20/04/2018 – Correction to Wells Fargo Headline About Settlement; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 07/03/2018 – Emerging FX Most Vulnerable in Wells Fargo’s Trade-War Playbook; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 26/04/2018 – Yuka Hayashi: BREAKING: Wells Fargo’s 401(k) practices probed by Labor Department; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Plans To Integrate Corporate, Investment Bank; Layoffs May Follow; 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 26/04/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – ASURE BUYS EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 27,307 shares to 907,493 shares, valued at $116.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.81 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Check Cap Mgmt Ca has invested 3.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moneta Gp Inv Advisors Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 81,995 shares. 8.92M are held by California Employees Retirement. Ameriprise Inc owns 27.84 million shares. Liberty Cap Management holds 10,165 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank reported 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Guernsey-based Longview Prns (Guernsey) Limited has invested 5.35% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Crawford Invest Counsel owns 211,856 shares. Arvest Comml Bank Division has invested 0.9% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pacific Global Inv Com holds 12,669 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Burney holds 0.05% or 17,706 shares. The West Virginia-based Security Natl has invested 0.31% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 95,197 are owned by Pecaut And. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 839,524 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

