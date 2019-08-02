Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Shareholder Regents Of The University Of California Increased Its Position by $887,194; Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Merck & Co (MRK) by $479,076

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 239,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93M, down from 245,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.13. About 1.39 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Merck for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Has Been Exploring Options for Consumer Health Unit; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 29/03/2018 – Singulair (montelukast; Merck & Co/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 09/03/2018 – BTK for autoimmune diseases — In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle $LLY; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 90,907 are held by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Inc Lc. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 228,677 shares stake. Tru Department Mb Bankshares N A invested 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Murphy Capital Mngmt Inc reported 54,076 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com holds 0.34% or 248,614 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement has 0.81% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 491,767 shares. Truepoint Incorporated invested in 5,862 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Headinvest has 0.59% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 207.81M shares. Aldebaran Fincl Inc accumulated 12,508 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Pictet North America Advsr has invested 0.13% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Atria Invests Ltd accumulated 77,229 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 26,564 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 1.32 million shares.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 25,684 shares to 78,588 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.