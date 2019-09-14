Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Boosted Holding; Aperio Group Position In Douglas Emmett (DEI) Was Raised

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 443.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 110,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 135,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42M, up from 25,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 1.11M shares traded or 63.08% up from the average. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 21/03/2018 – TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA TAS.Ml – FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 61.4 MLN VS EUR 48 MLN YEAR AGO; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett Releases First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 23/03/2018 – ITALY TREASURY SAYS NO REASON TO EXPECT MONTE DEI PASCHI MAY NEED CAPITAL STRENGTHENING; 18/05/2018 – ITALY’S 5-STAR, LEAGUE PROGRAMME CALLS FOR STATE SHAREHOLDER TO REDEFINE MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA’S MISSION; 17/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS BANK’S SHAREHOLDERS CAN TAKE ANY DECISION THEY FEEL NECESSARY ON GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 12/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO CLOSE BY END-MAY BAD LOAN SECURITISATION PROCESS; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY FFO OF $0.49 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL UNION OF OPERATING ENGINEERS SAYS CALLING ON DOUGLAS EMMETT INC TO REFILE ITS PROXY STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS BANK’S GROSS LOANS RECOVERING, FIRST SIGN THAT BANK IS TURNING A CORNER; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT 1Q FFO/SHR 49C, EST. 49C

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 2.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 9.82 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $464.63 million, up from 7.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52 million shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Is Ready to Grow Auto-Lending Business (Video); 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME LENDING RETAIL; 20/04/2018 – Settlement is the Latest in a String of Regulatory Matters for Wells Fargo; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Is Poised to Boost Auto Lending; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk-Management Claims With Regulators; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – FRAZIER WILL JOIN COMPANY ON MAY 29 AND WILL BE BASED IN SAN FRANCISCO

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $24.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 56,276 shares to 31,525 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 21,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,844 shares, and cut its stake in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE).

More notable recent Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Douglas Emmett, Inc.’s (NYSE:DEI) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Douglas Emmett Acquires 350 Unit Multifamily Property, Extends Debt Maturities For Ten Years At 3.25% Per Annum – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Teradyne, Inc. (TER) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Brown-Forman Named One of the DEI ® Best Places to Work – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold DEI shares while 84 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 158.47 million shares or 2.92% more from 153.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Llc reported 0.02% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 36,132 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 32,654 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 0% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 260 shares. Ajo LP has invested 0.18% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Martingale Asset Lp holds 61,635 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Aviva Public Ltd invested 0.03% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company reported 186 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 56,327 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 1.86 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 28,000 shares. Moreover, Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 657 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Lc owns 1.58% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 1.88 million shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 182,936 shares to 7.34M shares, valued at $332.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 5.96 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33.07M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).