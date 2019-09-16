Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Holder Regents Of The University Of California Trimmed Stake by $850,982 as Shares Rose; Great West Life Assurance Company Has Increased Wabtec (WAB) Holding by $1.01 Million

Regents Of The University Of California decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California sold 18,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 18,106 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $857,000, down from 36,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 25.14M shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Ingevity Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Dismisses Bankers in Struggling Muni-Bond Division; 05/05/2018 – CHARLIE MUNGER SAYS WELLS FARGO BETTER OFF FOR HAVING ITS PROBLEMS REVEALED; SAYS RECENTLY DISCLOSED NEWS ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN “HAS DONE A LOT FOR IMPROVING BEHAVIOR”; 08/05/2018 – Autoliv at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 14.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 14,292 shares as the company's stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 114,906 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24 million, up from 100,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 1.13 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 18,832 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.57% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tennessee-based Ftb has invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 558,339 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Trust has invested 0.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wms Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 17,258 shares or 0.2% of the stock. First Merchants Corp invested 0.43% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). South Dakota Invest Council owns 1.50M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 13,611 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.22% or 2.90M shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 511,233 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.69% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 335,566 shares. First Interstate State Bank reported 19,610 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 1.16% or 193,325 shares. The New York-based First Long Island Invsts Limited Com has invested 1.9% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO had sold 16.97 million shares worth $1.19B. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L. The insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Retail Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 459 shares or 0% of the stock. Timber Creek Limited Liability invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). State Street Corporation owns 6.27M shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Nicholas Prns Lp holds 0.49% or 74,633 shares in its portfolio. 1 were accumulated by Capital Limited Limited. Kingfisher Ltd holds 11,934 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Dudley Shanley invested in 5.17% or 298,384 shares. Td Capital Llc has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 181,385 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). South Dakota Inv Council invested in 0.02% or 12,646 shares. Carroll Financial invested in 0% or 397 shares.

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB)

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 7,154 shares to 224,241 shares, valued at $28.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 168,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,613 shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).