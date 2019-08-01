Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Holder Majedie Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Holding by $807,168 as Shares Rose; Mason Hill Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) by $7.38 Million as Market Value Rose

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $599.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.76. About 4.51M shares traded or 98.27% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 16,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 304,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 321,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 19.20 million shares traded or 1.67% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Teacher’s Union Gives Wells Fargo An Ultimatum On Guns — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; Presale Issued; 07/05/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Should Resign, Says California Treasurer John Chiang (Video); 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Called Out by Teachers Union Over Gun Industry Ties; 20/04/2018 – Settlement is the Latest in a String of Regulatory Matters for Wells Fargo

Analysts await Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. FSM’s profit will be $6.38 million for 23.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp holds 0.02% or 1.42M shares. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 41,060 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 38,797 shares. Agf Invs has invested 0.02% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). 13,749 were reported by Shell Asset Com. 230,600 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Gotham Asset Limited Liability invested in 11,837 shares or 0% of the stock. American Century has 1.04M shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Corp holds 1.70M shares. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 0.05% or 186,120 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 0% or 18,758 shares. James Invest Research reported 106,730 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 28,067 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora owns 3,200 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 149,851 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The New Jersey-based Caxton Associate Lp has invested 1.4% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Intrust Financial Bank Na accumulated 25,310 shares. Argent Tru Co reported 0.47% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aspen stated it has 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lafleur & Godfrey holds 0.19% or 14,920 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 2.63M shares. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.15% or 73,538 shares. 862,737 were accumulated by Alta Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Co reported 21,826 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 74,552 shares.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 7,246 shares to 54,960 shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII).