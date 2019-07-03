Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Holder Haverford Trust Company Trimmed Its Position by $2.18 Million; Store Cap (STOR) Holder Menta Capital Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 20,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,813 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 57,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 1.89 million shares traded or 26.25% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 21.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 45,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,505 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95M, down from 209,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 11.72 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan was skeptical in an interview over whether banks should cut off business with gun retailers; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer-Business Missteps; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 07/03/2018 – Emerging FX Most Vulnerable in Wells Fargo’s Trade-War Playbook; 06/04/2018 – ISS ALSO RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST REFORM EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION POLICY WITH SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Wren Doesn’t See 3% 10-Year as Line in Sand (Video); 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, lgnite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk-Management Claims With Regulators

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru Com stated it has 24,142 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 8,539 shares. Oppenheimer Company, New York-based fund reported 119,790 shares. New York-based Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability has 9,750 shares. Family Firm Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 11,182 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com holds 1,917 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hartford Financial Mngmt Inc holds 0.87% or 52,971 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.48% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Becker Cap Management has invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has invested 0.58% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Edgepoint Investment Gp Inc accumulated 16.19M shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh stated it has 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nwq Investment Ltd accumulated 530,096 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.12% or 383,784 shares.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 58,123 shares to 820,898 shares, valued at $43.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 219,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.18 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STOR’s profit will be $106.72 million for 18.01 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 2,400 shares to 4,368 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 20,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

