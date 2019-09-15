Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Valuation Rose While Boys Arnold & Co Has Decreased Position; United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Market Value Rose While Dearborn Partners Cut Stake by $14.88 Million

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 75.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 144,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 47,660 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92M, down from 192,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 31,564 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, down from 40,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52 million shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 21/03/2018 – No Barriers Warriors, Wells Fargo Seek Veterans with Disabilities for their 2018 Expedition; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo told to find targets of mis-selling after $1bn fine; 16/04/2018 – Bangladesh eyes settlement in U.S. cyber heist suit ahead of its own case; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo doesn’t appear ready to cut off business with gun sellers; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 26/04/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Discovered Document Altering and Reported It to OCC; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk- Management Claims With Regulators; 07/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MIKE LOUGHLIN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS WELLS FARGO’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER UNTIL NORTON’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY BEGINS

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPS Paying $8.4 Million To Settle Overcharge Claims – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – “When Rates Really Suck And Drivers Take It On The Chin” – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L (NYSE:MMP) by 20,021 shares to 96,816 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 5,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.96 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $688.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,523 shares to 6,523 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).