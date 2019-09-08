Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Value Rose While Pittenger & Anderson Has Trimmed Its Position; Berry Global Group (BERY) Share Price Declined While Gratia Capital Upped by $1.50 Million Its Holding

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329,000, down from 13,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.58M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Continues to Test Regulators: DealBook Briefing; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Faces Nasty Fine — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44, Series 2018-C44; 11/05/2018 – SEN. WARREN SAYS FED TO HOLD PUBLIC VOTE ON WELLS FARGO PLAN; 21/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s John Silvia Says the Fed Will Stay With Three Rate Hikes (Video); 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Clearing Services Adds Nutrien, Cuts Grainger: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 167.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 45,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.77. About 696,650 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Hightower Advisors Limited has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 128,493 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 472,977 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 3,400 shares. Gratia Ltd Llc invested in 9.36% or 45,223 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 7,587 shares. Century has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Bessemer Grp stated it has 27 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Morgan Stanley reported 1.84M shares. Luminus Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.03% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 11.01M were reported by Eminence Cap L P. North Star Invest Management has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). State Street holds 0.01% or 1.65M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Berry Global Group’s Shares Plunged 18.7% Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BERY or ATR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fantastic Plastic: Berry Global Analyst Sees Solid Earnings Growth Prospects – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,825 shares to 23,090 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo (WFC) call put ratio 1 call to 1.5 puts with focus on August 43 and 45 puts – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.