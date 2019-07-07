Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Value Declined While Wms Partners Has Cut Position by $1.20 Million; As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 1.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.55M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.92M, down from 3.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.52 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 59.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 25,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,817 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $813,000, down from 41,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 8.72M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Fake Account Customers to Get `Imperfect’ Closure; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer to Address 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Should Resign, Says California Treasurer John Chiang (Video); 16/04/2018 – Bangladesh eyes settlement in U.S. cyber heist suit ahead of its own case; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – WFC ADDED ACCURAL CUTS 1Q NET INCOME BY 16C/SHR TO 96C/SHR; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IN THE MIDST OF REVIEWING 401K PRACTICES: CEO SAYS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Lc Pa owns 1.91% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 466,482 shares. Brandywine Inv Ltd Com invested 1.53% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). B T Management Dba Alpha Management has invested 0.92% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ledyard Commercial Bank owns 16,383 shares. First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 74,552 shares. 200,916 are held by Heritage Mngmt. Bristol John W Company Inc Ny stated it has 1.38% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.87M shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc has 811,157 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank accumulated 60,354 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc invested in 26,026 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 105,903 shares. 40,938 were reported by Donaldson Management Ltd Llc. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Smead reported 3.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.30 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Cap Management accumulated 7.67% or 89,811 shares. Advisory Research Inc accumulated 15,615 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pggm Investments accumulated 276,484 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Citizens And Northern Corporation has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 42,532 shares. Aviance Cap Partners Ltd Liability owns 4,052 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,779 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,851 shares. Acropolis Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 800 shares. Haverford reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Penobscot Inv Mgmt stated it has 23,547 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated owns 1.08M shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 1,260 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated reported 2,400 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.27% or 202,735 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 18.89 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.