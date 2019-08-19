Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Rose While Verity & Verity Trimmed Its Holding by $1.73 Million; Walthausen & Company Boosted Its Alamo Group (ALG) Stake by $4.82 Million

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Alamo Group Incorporated (ALG) by 127.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 48,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.14% . The institutional investor held 87,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 38,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Alamo Group Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 5.39% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $116.95. About 193,055 shares traded or 188.29% up from the average. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 9.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 07/03/2018 – Rep. Poe: The Alamo – March 6, 1836; 24/04/2018 – Alamo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alamo Group Announces New Chairman Of The Board; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km ENE of Alamo, CA; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Alamo Group; 15/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 12km NNE of Alamo, Nevada; 15/03/2018 – Ecommerce-Friendly Packaging Solution Is A First For Category And Alamo Red Salsa; 06/04/2018 – ALAMO GROUP INC – NOTIFIED THAT ON APRIL 5, UNIONIZED WORKERS AT ITS UNIT, GRADALL INDUSTRIES, INC APPROVED A 3 YR LABOR DEAL WITH CO; 30/05/2018 – SAP Products and Services Now Available via Alamo City Engineering Services; 12/03/2018 – Alamo Group Inc. Receives Notification Of Strike At Gradall Industries, Inc

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 36,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 113,885 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50M, down from 150,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 14.34 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $12.2 BLN, DOWN $86 MLN, OR 1 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Ryvicker on Consolidation in Media (Video); 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS $500 MILLION PENALTY COLLECTED BY U.S. OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY FROM WELLS FARGO IS CREDITED TOWARD SATISFACTION OF ITS FINE; 05/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Citi, Wells Lose Vets as Banks Sharpen Recruiting Knives

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $98,132 activity.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.51 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

