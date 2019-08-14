Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Rose While Van Den Berg Management I Cut by $442,944 Its Stake; As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Market Value Rose, Green Valley Investors Has Lifted Its Stake by $36.07 Million

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 9,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 450,484 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77 million, down from 459,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 11.24 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO EMPLOYEES ALTERED INFORMATION ON BUSINESS CUSTOMERS’ DOCUMENTS- WSJ, CITING; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Protesters Shout, March as Investors Back CEO Raise; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 13/04/2018 – Trump’s consumer watchdog chief vents about ‘leaked’ information – memo; 09/04/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 17/05/2018 – OCC Is Probing Wells Fargo Employee Behavior Related to Document Altering; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 189,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 424,354 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.04 million, up from 234,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $224.63. About 260,623 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.30 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

