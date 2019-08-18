Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Rose While Theleme Partners Llp Lifted Stake; As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Schooner Capital Has Lowered Its Position

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 2.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 10.33M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.94M, up from 7.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Also Vote Against Auditor and Wells Fargo’s Proposed Executive Compensation Plan; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Dropped by Teachers Union Over Ties to Gun Industry; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – DOJ Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 16/03/2018 – DOJ Earlier Insisted Wells Start Independent Investigation of Wealth Management; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IT’S ON TRACK TO SAVE $4B A YEAR BY END OF ’19; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE CLARIDA SAYS ACTIVITIES OF WELLS FARGO ARE EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE; 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Long U.K. Exporters, Hedged Sterling (Video)

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12 million, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 1.81M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation has 9,049 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 11 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 6,951 shares. 905,964 were accumulated by Swiss Commercial Bank. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 71,654 shares. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.03% or 20,550 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp owns 185,543 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 6,100 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 89,800 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2 shares. 14,157 are held by Everence Capital Mgmt Inc. Fjarde Ap holds 107,270 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Quantbot Technology Lp invested in 0.02% or 5,144 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37 million shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden And Rygel has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 0.33% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 4.03 million shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine And Assoc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 16,053 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & accumulated 5.87M shares or 2.04% of the stock. Iberiabank owns 14,423 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.61% or 440,523 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 359,250 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 6,177 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Investors reported 1.31% stake. Andra Ap holds 0.12% or 84,700 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,945 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 20,515 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 0.06% or 2,295 shares in its portfolio.

