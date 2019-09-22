Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Price Rose While Neumann Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Neuberger Berman Group Boosted Its Watsco (WSO) Stake by $11.12 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 68,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164.84M, up from 939,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.46. About 403,874 shares traded or 72.41% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50

Neumann Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumann Capital Management Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 28,872 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, down from 37,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumann Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $214.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25M shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Inv Advisors invested in 0.16% or 10,710 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il owns 223,932 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 2.08M shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 86,940 shares. Dupont Management Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 100,180 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Co Ma has 0.73% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Duncker Streett And owns 38,375 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 6,274 were reported by Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability. Allstate reported 16,313 shares. Addison has invested 1.35% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.36% or 894,320 shares in its portfolio. Payden Rygel reported 1,800 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.28% or 438,243 shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker accumulated 185,095 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "See the largest banks in Houston in 2019 â€" and which gained, lost market share – Houston Business Journal" on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Buffett Waited to Buy JPMorgan Despite Its Potential – Yahoo Finance" published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Wells Fargo no longer a Buy at UBS – Seeking Alpha" on September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 26,241 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $116.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 6,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,213 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).