Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Price Rose While Cambiar Investors Has Lowered Its Holding; Mts Systems (MTSC) Stake Boosted by Dean Investment Associates Llc

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 6,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 945,325 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.68 million, down from 951,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 13.53 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO:FINE REDUCED EPS BY 16C TO 96C; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 10/05/2018 – RBS DEAL POINTS TO LIGHTER TRUMP-ERA FINES FOR WELLS FARGO, UBS; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net to $4.7B, or 96c/Share; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 19/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 19/04/2018 – Ian Fraser: BREAKING: US regulators are to fine Wells Fargo $1 billion for a range of misdeeds, in the biggest bank penalty of; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Hensarling Says Wells Fargo Needs to Be Held Accountable (Video)

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Mts Systems Corp (MTSC) by 44.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 33,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 109,141 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 75,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Mts Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.75. About 62,108 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.85; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – MTS Accelerates Growth With New Actuator Technologies; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 10/05/2018 – MTS Systems at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 44,555 shares to 25,250 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwestern Corp by 36,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,470 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 17,912 shares to 134,721 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg by 586,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

