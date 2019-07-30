Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Declined While Salzhauer Michael Has Cut Position; Bank Of America Maintains Stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY)

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 77.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 50,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,406 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 18.56 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: Don’t Get Smug About Wells Fargo Troubles — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Floater Certificates, Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Series 2018-ZM0584 & Series 2018-ZM0585; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 09/05/2018 – No New `Cockroaches’ Likely to Show at Wells Fargo Investor Day; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES DAVID MARKS TO LEAD COMMERCIAL CAPITAL OPS; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 3rd Update; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Still Chasing the Clean Slate Its Ads Predict; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division- Bloomberg

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 321,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.93 million, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 1.03M shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 20.39% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $209.1; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 07/05/2018 – Valley National at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 12/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Cuyahoga Valley National Park; 14/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Is Coming for Canada’s Burgeoning Tech Scene; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income And Strong Organic Loan Growth; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $32.3; 28/03/2018 – Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 15,321 shares to 53,548 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 24,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 10.14 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 216,200 shares. Cidel Asset stated it has 12,216 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc holds 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 483 shares. Farmers Retail Bank reported 33,714 shares stake. First Eagle Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8.29 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.3% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 435,695 shares. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Management has 0.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 3,407 shares. 23,041 are owned by South State Corp. Gardner Russo And Gardner Lc invested 4.75% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). St Germain D J holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 213,387 shares. 4,440 were reported by Ent Financial. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 8,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sequent Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 39,131 shares or 1.36% of the stock.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 483,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:PNC) by 26,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc (Prn).

