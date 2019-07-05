Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Declined While Basswood Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Sky Investment Group Increases Stake in Honeywell International (HON)

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $178.4. About 1.06M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 119,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.29M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO: 2018 CCAR PROCESS IS `VERY BUSINESS AS USUAL’; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT IS “VERY LIKELY” WELLS FARGO WILL OUTPERFORM MOST OF ITS BANK RIVALS OVER THE NEXT DECADE; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320; 08/05/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Ingevity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Silvia Doesn’t See a Trade War (Video); 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s first-quarter profit rose 5.5 percent; 19/04/2018 – Atkore International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Mgmt owns 0.38% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 59,286 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Company reported 96,185 shares. Prio Wealth Lp owns 21,119 shares. 26,297 are held by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Smith Moore And owns 7,451 shares. 735,738 are held by Natl Pension Ser. Whittier Com accumulated 199,318 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.22% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.8% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 4,658 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. New York-based Ingalls Snyder Lc has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 6,100 shares. Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 12,839 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv owns 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 67,758 shares. Country Trust Retail Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of stock was sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc by 32,868 shares to 253,716 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 19,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Long Is Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Advsrs Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 0.89% or 291,459 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 1.20M are owned by Consulta Ltd. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Martin Company Incorporated Tn reported 36,435 shares. Park National Corporation Oh has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Maltese Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Orrstown Finance Serv has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,920 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 76,791 shares. 1St Source Natl Bank has invested 0.31% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Horan Mngmt has invested 2.93% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 12,124 are held by Oakworth Cap. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada holds 147,814 shares.