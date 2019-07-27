Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake Maintained by Golub Group Llc; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Holds Stake in Logitech Intl S A (LOGI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) by 71.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 19,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,024 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 27,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Logitech Intl S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 127,478 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 5.64% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 02/05/2018 – Logitech 4Q EPS 20c; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH SEES FY ADJ. OPER INCOME $310M TO $320M; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES FISCAL YEAR 2019 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK OF 12 TO 14 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AND $270 MLN TO $280 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPER INCOME; 04/05/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 47 FROM SFR 43; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY NET INCOME $208.5M; 06/03/2018 – Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 15/03/2018 – Logitech G Unveils New PC Gaming Speaker and Mechanical Keyboard With LIGHTSYNC; 05/03/2018 Logitech Forecasts Continued Robust Growth for Fiscal Year 2019; 15/05/2018 – Logitech G Unleashes New Wireless Gaming Mouse

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1130.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 364,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 396,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17M, up from 32,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55M shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo faces potential record fine over auto, mortgage abuses: Report; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bad News is Pretty Much All Out: CFO — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 20/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: CO. WILL PAY $480M; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo faces sanctions over `forced’ auto insurance sales; 10/05/2018 – WFC SAYS ASSET CAP MANAGEMENT ACTIONS LESS THAN ANTICIPATED; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 5th Update; 05/05/2018 – On Wells Fargo — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Comptroller: OCC Assesses $500 Million Penalty Against Wells Fargo, Orders Restitution for Unsafe or Unsound Practices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LOGI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.01 million shares or 11.78% less from 56.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.18M shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.03% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 33,093 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 211 shares in its portfolio. 8,590 were reported by Atria Investments. 10,483 are owned by Hbk Ltd Partnership. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru Co has 1.08% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 229,603 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) or 500 shares. Quantbot Tech LP has 8,400 shares. Franklin Res reported 1.14 million shares stake. New England Research And Mgmt Inc holds 0.18% or 6,640 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt Rech owns 0.1% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 7,500 shares.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,272 shares to 4,232 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 27,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,133 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,966 shares to 262,892 shares, valued at $31.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,645 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Advsr owns 0.18% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 28,987 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt invested in 0.58% or 200,916 shares. Sanders Capital Ltd Liability has invested 3.95% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tcw Gp Inc reported 24,180 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 14,437 are owned by Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fort Point Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,376 shares. Focused Invsts reported 681,800 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Cullinan Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 36,864 shares. Summit Secs Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Utd Fire Group has 4.59% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 255,086 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company invested in 24,900 shares. Fcg Advsrs Llc invested 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability reported 3.66 million shares. Daily Journal invested in 52.09% or 1.59M shares.

