Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake Held by Alpha Cubed Investments Llc; Southern Co (SO) Holder Aviance Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 145,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 89,671 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 235,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $57.48. About 3.42 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 12,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 175,379 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, up from 162,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 16.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/04/2018 – Fresh Accusations Hit Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 04/04/2018 – Investor Adviser Recommends Against Keeping Wells Fargo’s Auditor — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741 Million; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ON APRIL 1, CO PURCHASED WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CLIENT PORTFOLIO; 07/05/2018 – Ingevity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Alexis Christoforous: BREAKING: US regulator seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for auto, mortgage abuses. It doesn’t seem; 06/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to recruit 20 managing directors

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 12,665 shares to 317,120 shares, valued at $17.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,735 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Financial Bank Na holds 0.38% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 19,820 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,582 shares. Daily Journal reported 1.59M shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc reported 61,558 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 0.76% stake. Sg Americas Llc holds 815,072 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Washington Bancorp holds 38,739 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3,407 shares. Btim Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 20,038 shares. 7,287 were reported by B Riley Wealth. Maryland Capital Mgmt holds 0.36% or 60,450 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6.45 million shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il invested in 239,001 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,094 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by Lantrip Mark. Another trade for 1,261 shares valued at $63,345 was bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR. Shares for $4.42M were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,060 shares to 7,441 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust North Amer Engy Infrasetf (EMLP) by 124,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc owns 75,010 shares. Bryn Mawr holds 0.02% or 5,961 shares. 4,884 were accumulated by Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 8,263 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tompkins Fincl has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 249,112 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Strategic Limited Liability Co reported 0.12% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Td Mgmt Ltd Company holds 146 shares. 580,536 were accumulated by Advisors Asset Mgmt. First Heartland Consultants reported 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Bb&T has 151,896 shares. Alps Advsr Inc owns 754,653 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Advisors Ok has 0.32% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). California-based Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Northstar Investment Advsrs accumulated 1.54% or 160,970 shares.