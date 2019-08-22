Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake Has Upped by Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd; As Range Resources (RRC) Valuation Declined, Holder S&Co Has Trimmed Its Stake

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 12,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 109,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 12.22 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Head: Technology Shouldn’t Change Adviser Work With Clients; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Ian Fraser: BREAKING: US regulators are to fine Wells Fargo $1 billion for a range of misdeeds, in the biggest bank penalty of; 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTING FOR PROPOSAL TO REDUCE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MEETING; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9%; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE IS NO QUESTION MCLANE CO MARGINS HAVE BEEN SQUEEZED; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts’s securities regulator investigates Wells Fargo Advisors; 09/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 23/05/2018 – Elizabeth Campbell: #MUNILAND SCOOP: Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 9.52 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 4,307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance reported 1.71M shares. Moreover, Holt Advisors Limited Dba Holt Lp has 0.21% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 65,035 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 839,391 shares in its portfolio. Quaker Capital Limited Liability Company reported 2.04M shares stake. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt reported 13,022 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested in 3.03M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.2% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 20,605 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 78,080 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 11,403 shares. D E Shaw & owns 4.41M shares. 9,800 are held by James Invest Research Incorporated. Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 970,001 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $681,327 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D, worth $175,390. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by FUNK JAMES M.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Margaret Dorman Appointed as Range Director NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. Class A by 30,200 shares to 87,545 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 16,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Julia Wellborn to Lead Wells Fargo Private Wealth Management – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 5,800 shares to 7,180 shares, valued at $947,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 11,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,612 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American & Mngmt Company holds 9,301 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0.21% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fayez Sarofim Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Factory Mutual reported 2.07 million shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 102,987 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Argent Cap Mngmt Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 386,970 shares. 7,025 were accumulated by Snow Mngmt L P. Hl Ltd Liability reported 1.62% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 217,667 shares. 41,395 were reported by Addison Cap Company. 62,619 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone. Aqr Ltd stated it has 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 21,244 shares. Boston Rech Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,945 shares. Whitnell Com reported 0.04% stake.