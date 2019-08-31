Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake Has Increased by Scharf Investments Llc; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Boosted Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 5.51 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 113,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Buffett bashes bitcoin as nonproductive, thriving on mystique; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN SHREWSBERRY SAYS CARD FEES FELL BY $43 MILLION DUE TO NEW ACCOUNTING METHODS; 29/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties Announces Appointment of Sharon Osberg to Board of Trustees; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – SF Chronicle: Wells Fargo could settle investigations for $1 billion; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE ARE NOT ‘UNUSUAL PROFITS’ IN BEING A REAL ESTATE AGENT; NOT TRUE FOR INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: CO. WILL PAY $480M; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Declares Dividend of 39c

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. Shares for $173,524 were bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30. On Friday, August 16 the insider DINGES DAN O bought $326,723.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 15,790 shares. Mengis Management holds 117,553 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 18,510 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cibc Markets holds 284,798 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Com Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Advisory Svcs Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,962 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 48,513 shares stake. Synovus Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Raymond James & Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 721 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 117,363 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 45,246 shares stake. Toronto Dominion State Bank has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Verity Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.58% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 19,313 shares. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 25,280 shares.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) by 6,970 shares to 18,201 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del Com (NYSE:STL) by 169,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,076 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell And holds 0.04% or 2,163 shares. Connecticut-based Wright Invsts Service has invested 0.76% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 8,890 were accumulated by Loudon Investment Mgmt Llc. Cooke & Bieler Lp has invested 1.59% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gladius Cap LP owns 134,733 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 10,091 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Maltese Management Llc has invested 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0.03% or 45,716 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Lc has 870 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Livingston Group Asset Mgmt Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 23,125 shares. Kwmg Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). M Securities has invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Georgia-based Thomasville Bancshares has invested 0.47% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wms Prtn Ltd Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 45,126 were reported by Compton Cap Mgmt Ri.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 324,161 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $125.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 322,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).