Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake Has Increased by Plancorp Llc; Long Pond Capital LP Increased Its Eagle Materials (EXP) Stake by $5.06 Million; Shares Declined

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 55,000 shares as the company's stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 594,935 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.15M, up from 539,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.6. About 418,631 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 8,554 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 18,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, up from 9,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52M shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Eagle Materials Climbed 14.9% on Friday – The Motley Fool” published on March 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Eagle Materials Have Jumped 52% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP): Third Avenue Management Thinks It Is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company owns 7,039 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Weitz Investment Management Incorporated has 59,500 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs reported 3,375 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 2,491 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 8,839 shares. Fincl Architects Incorporated holds 765 shares. Moreover, Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). First Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 56,811 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Greenwood Capital Limited Liability Com reported 16,959 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 5,418 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 200 shares. Scout, a Missouri-based fund reported 452,290 shares. First Mercantile Com accumulated 0.02% or 1,713 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 8,525 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Maverick Ltd accumulated 410,262 shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $3.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 1.67M shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $107.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.23M shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.