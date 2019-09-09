Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd; Suntrust Banks Boosted Boston Scientific (BSX) Position by $2.62 Million as Stock Value Rose

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 68,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 542,145 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.81M, up from 473,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 6.35M shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY Rev $9.75B-$9.9B; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Complete NxThera Acquisition in 2Q 2018; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS; 12/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations at EHRA 2018 Congress; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.37-Adj EPS $1.41

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 7,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 141,331 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 134,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.85M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Lone Oak Payroll® Closes Wells Fargo Secured Credit Facility to Enhance Payroll Funding Services; 11/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SALES PUSH EXTENDED TO WEALTH UNIT, EX-WORKERS SAY; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Series 2018-C43; 07/05/2018 – “They made one mistake,” Warren Buffett says. Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but Buffett says it’s a good business. via @cnbctech #AllThingsBuffett; 12/04/2018 – Hubbell Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Memo: Four Top Risk Management Executives to Retire

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 3,910 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,321 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Wells Fargo cutting 400 jobs in Shoreview – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability has invested 0.68% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lourd Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.16% stake. Bridgeway Mngmt invested in 284,030 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Chilton Mngmt Lc reported 43,994 shares. The Ohio-based Shoker Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.55% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 569,868 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. First Personal Financial Serv holds 0.24% or 16,539 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru accumulated 341,964 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Vontobel Asset Mgmt holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.80 million shares. Fred Alger has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Co, Georgia-based fund reported 21,826 shares. 25,858 are held by Registered Invest Advisor. Ancora Advsr Lc holds 42,282 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.49% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 470,806 shares. Gagnon Secs Ltd Company invested in 0.05% or 5,163 shares.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Scientific closes BTG acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bain executive joins biotech startup Cerevel’s C-suite – Boston Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 35,152 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Monetta Serv has 0.55% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 7,813 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Commerce Bancorporation owns 88,906 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Liability holds 14,692 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources Incorporated has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 158,338 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). The Missouri-based Parkside Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Schmidt P J Investment holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 9,526 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Cibc World Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 250,941 shares. C Worldwide A S holds 0.18% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 367,194 shares.