Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shares Rose While Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Position; Pioneer Investment Management Holding In Equity Residential (EQR) Was Boosted

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 26,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 443,165 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.38 million, up from 416,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $79.58. About 2.27M shares traded or 93.71% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 636,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6.04M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291.97 million, down from 6.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 22.22 million shares traded or 17.19% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS TO FOX BUSINESS NEWS; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion For Auto Loan, Mortgage Violations — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; Presale Issued; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo said it will pay $480 million to resolve a lawsuit related to a 2016 sales scandal; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 164,479 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $434.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 946,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 9.89 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 2.39 million shares. Axa stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Meridian Invest Counsel has 17,911 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.73% or 35,948 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 11.63 million shares. Loeb Partners Corp holds 121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 15,079 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,674 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability holds 102,987 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Company holds 0.14% or 9,345 shares. Barr E S And has 2.54% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Markel holds 0.04% or 55,000 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Ltd Liability Co reported 0.79% stake. Optimum Inv holds 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 10,754 shares.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares International by 9,703 shares to 52,593 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 48,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $6.71 million activity. Shares for $99,725 were sold by Altshuler Barry on Tuesday, February 5. Manelis Michael L also sold $49,393 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. 50,000 shares valued at $3.68M were sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,003 shares valued at $144,641 was sold by Brackenridge Alexander. Kaufman Ian sold $67,302 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Tuesday, February 5. Fenster Scott sold 475 shares worth $34,301.