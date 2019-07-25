Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shares Declined While Verity & Verity Has Cut Position by $1.73 Million; Quantum Capital Management Raised Position in Whirlpool (WHR) as Share Value Declined

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 114.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 3,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,328 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 3,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $146.99. About 604,813 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 36,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,885 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50 million, down from 150,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 19.94 million shares traded or 6.38% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Autoliv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo CEO Sloan says bank is poised to boost auto lending – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Wells Fargo N.A.’s UK Commercial Servicer Ratings; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 12/04/2018 – Hubbell Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – US News: Stress Test Is Bad News For Wells Fargo; 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients Thursday; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.08% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Ameriprise Fin holds 0% or 68,904 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 29,699 shares. First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Peoples Fincl invested in 160 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd holds 433,247 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri accumulated 5,680 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 6,359 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh stated it has 6,835 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 34,142 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 3,400 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 9,076 shares. Towle Communications reported 1.85% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). First Dallas Securities Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,001 shares to 6,986 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 129,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,016 shares, and cut its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $379,921 activity.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,396 shares to 52,679 shares, valued at $10.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 206,674 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.86% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fort Point Cap Llc owns 4,376 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rosenbaum Jay D holds 0.94% or 10,305 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.42M shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Deprince Race And Zollo accumulated 789,089 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Connors Investor Ser Incorporated holds 257,419 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alta Capital Mngmt holds 2.45% or 862,737 shares. Hudson Valley Adv accumulated 9,086 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 7.26M shares. Foster Motley accumulated 66,879 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Sanders Cap Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 17.06 million shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 90,417 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings.

