Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shares Declined While Pittenger & Anderson Trimmed Its Stake by $312,000; Visteon (VC) Market Valuation Declined While First Eagle Investment Management Has Increased Position by $18.02 Million

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329,000, down from 13,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 15.53M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – In July, Wells Fargo blamed a third-party vendor for wrongly layering insurance policies on its auto borrowers; 18/05/2018 – Best of the Week: Cetera, Wells Fargo, Holy Advice — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Ex- Wells Fargo Wealth Management Chief Stands by Unit — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-C43; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO REACHES PACT IN PRINCIPLE TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED S; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and LISC Join Forces to Fuel Economic Opportunity; 11/05/2018 – Best of the Week: Wells Fargo, Edward Jones, SEC Rule — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Rival banks applauded U.S. watchdog on 2016 Wells Fargo settlement -emails; 03/04/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Wells Fargo

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 13795.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 269,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 270,954 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, up from 1,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 600,938 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 6,575 shares to 46,575 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,919 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. Shares for $195,020 were bought by MANZO ROBERT.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.