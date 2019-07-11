Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shares Declined While Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Cut by $1.45 Million Its Position; As Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Market Valuation Declined, Inca Investments Cut Holding by $5.76 Million

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 198,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 948,697 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.22 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.97. About 216,045 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 14.89% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.32% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 27.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 30,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,836 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 109,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 12.37M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Investor group says Wells Fargo to publish report on sales scandal; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Debt Securities Were $473B at March 31; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNED ~$3BLN FROM SWAPS POSITIONS OVER TIME: CFO; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Limited Co owns 175,150 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 45,716 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 0.31% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,575 shares. 107,308 were accumulated by Nbt Bancshares N A Ny. Culbertson A N & invested in 104,296 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Pictet Natl Bank & Limited has invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Capital World Investors reported 0.33% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Regions Fin reported 342,794 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Logan Management invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Focused Wealth invested in 622 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 55,932 shares. Hayek Kallen Mngmt reported 12,012 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Serv invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 7,334 shares to 65,653 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 8,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.14 billion for 10.18 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.5 per share. BSAC’s profit will be $216.88M for 16.29 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Santander-Chile for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.95% EPS growth.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 1.00 million shares to 5.42M shares, valued at $38.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.