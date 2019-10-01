Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Increased Position; Grand Jean Capital Management Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $704,900

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 108,476 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53 million, down from 113,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 68.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 818,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.62M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 25.85M shares traded or 26.81% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Settlement May Include Scrutiny of Compensation to Workers Responsible for Bank’s Sales Practices; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 20/04/2018 – WFC ADDED ACCURAL CUTS 1Q NET INCOME BY 16C/SHR TO 96C/SHR; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SLOAN SAYS BANK MAKING PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER FED’S ASSET CAP “FOR THE FIRST PART OF 2019”; 11/05/2018 – SEN. WARREN SAYS FED TO HOLD PUBLIC VOTE ON WELLS FARGO PLAN; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS NOT INFERIOR FROM INVESTOR, MORAL STANDPOINT TO ITS RIVALS, GOING FORWARD; 07/05/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. London Co Of Virginia stated it has 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sather Financial Grp Inc has 3.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nomura Asset Ltd owns 3.05 million shares. Barton Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3.78M shares for 4.44% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 8.24% stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 2.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brighton Jones Ltd holds 8.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 561,914 shares. Moreover, Central Secs has 1.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 95,000 shares. Palisade Cap Management Nj reported 52,660 shares. Smith Asset Grp Limited Partnership holds 1.41 million shares or 6.29% of its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement reported 36,801 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 15,713 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 3 Dividend Stocks Just Increased Their Payouts – Nasdaq” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GSK CEO up for Microsoft board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Embraces Hybrid IT Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s stock surges back above $1 trillion market cap in intraday trading, pacing Dow – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.