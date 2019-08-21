Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Position by $72.00 Million; Tdam Usa Increases Position in American Intl Group (AIG)

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 3.46M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.33 million, down from 4.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.05. About 10.76M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Enters into Consent Orders with OCC and CFPB; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING APPROACH TO CUSTOMER REMEDIATION EFFORTS; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million–Update; 20/04/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – “They made one mistake,” Warren Buffett says. Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but Buffett says it’s a good business. via @cnbctech #AllThingsBuffett; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.84%; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $5.9 Billion; Diluted EPS of $1.12; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL IS NOT EARNING AN ‘APPROPRIATE AMOUNT’ BASED ON HISTORY OF COMPANY BUT SAYS BRAND IS “STRONG, VERY STRONG”; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 16.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 21,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 153,591 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 131,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 1.93M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.46 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 50,000 shares to 192,000 shares, valued at $46.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 23,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,170 shares to 117,696 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG) by 90,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,297 shares, and cut its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

