Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $72.00 Million; As Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stock Value Declined, Pura Vida Investments Has Raised Stake

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd analyzed 1.50M shares as the company's stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.46 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.33M, down from 4.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 6.62 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500.

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 96,586 shares as the company's stock declined 32.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 294,842 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, up from 198,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 242,083 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has risen 5.62% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 10.24 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 45,000 shares to 514,082 shares, valued at $47.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 1.41 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

