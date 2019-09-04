Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Theleme Partners Llp Boosted Its Holding by $140.43 Million as Valuation Rose; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Raised Air Lease (AL) Position

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 44,650 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 2.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 10.33 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.94 million, up from 7.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 1.41 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/03/2018 – OMERS Infrastructure Announces Agreement to Acquire Leeward Renewable Energy; 10/05/2018 – WFC SEES 2018 ASSET CAP NET INCOME IMPACT LESS THAN $100M; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Fake Account Customers to Get `Imperfect’ Closure; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to Boost Auto Lending as Real Estate Sparks Concern; 26/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Practices Probed by Labor Department; 13/04/2018 – Trump’s consumer watchdog chief vents about ‘leaked’ information – memo; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS FINE REDUCED PREV. NET INCOME TO $5.1B; 09/04/2018 – CFPB IS SAID SEEKING RECORD FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO: RTRS; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Wells Fargo Could Deliver Big Returns To Shareholders This Year – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo cutting 400 jobs in Shoreview – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37M shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

