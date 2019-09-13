Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Sather Financial Group Cut Holding; Halsey Associates Lowered Its Stake in Amazon (AMZN) by $1.24 Million

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 12,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 61,151 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, down from 73,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 20.30 million shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Orlando Sentinel: Robbery at Orlando Wells Fargo leaves person in serious condition, deputies say; 22/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Comptroller: OCC Assesses $500 Million Penalty Against Wells Fargo, Orders Restitution for Unsafe or Unsound Practices; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 29/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: WOFFORD JOINS INVESTMENT BANKING GROUP AS MD; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE VENTURE IS AIMED AT ATTACKING THE MOAT SURROUNDING THE ENTIRE INDUSTRY

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 653 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.18 million, down from 13,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1837.99. About 1.58 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – For couponers, Amazon’s Whole Foods takeover could be the end of an era; 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News; 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’; 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council backs new tax on largest companies, including Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Rivals argue the bidding process for the contract favors Amazon; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in. via @cnbctech; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orca Ltd Co owns 21,963 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Florida-based Deprince Race Zollo has invested 1.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, World Investors has 0.17% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 15.65M shares. Davis Prns owns 6.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.65M shares. Advisory Net Limited accumulated 44,741 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Parsec Financial Mngmt reported 87,644 shares stake. Paloma Ptnrs Management has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fidelity Natl Fincl Inc stated it has 210,000 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Neumann Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 28,872 shares. Sather Grp Inc holds 0.55% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 61,151 shares. Smith Moore Communications, a Missouri-based fund reported 11,363 shares. Granite Invest Prtn Lc holds 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 91,177 shares. Scharf Invests Lc owns 1.06M shares. Mcrae Cap Management stated it has 7,872 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.29 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,382 shares to 19,192 shares, valued at $20.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.89 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa owns 165,121 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 2.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 6,980 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd owns 2,274 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 1.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has invested 3.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland & has invested 8.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 279 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Limited Co stated it has 381 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Company invested in 37,719 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Coe Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,564 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 4.05% or 17,355 shares. Bouchey Fincl Gp Ltd holds 651 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H & Company, Michigan-based fund reported 54,683 shares.

