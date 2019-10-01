Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Has Lowered Its Position; Horseman Capital Management LTD Holds Position in Abbvie (ABBV)

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 19,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 14,406 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $681,000, down from 33,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 25.85 million shares traded or 26.81% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo’s fake account customers to get ‘imperfect’ closure – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Will Pay $480M Under Agreement in Principle; 16/03/2018 – Allison Prang: BREAKING: “Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management”; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNED ~$3BLN FROM SWAPS POSITIONS OVER TIME: CFO; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9%; 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG TV SHOW; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 09/04/2018 – Business Insurance: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $75.72. About 7.84 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.60 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr owns 10,419 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 63,476 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny owns 3.84% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 457,482 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.28% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rodgers Brothers invested in 0.26% or 19,403 shares. Gabelli And Co Advisers reported 0.41% stake. The Kentucky-based Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Utah Retirement Systems owns 770,245 shares. Community Natl Bank Na reported 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Daily Journal Corporation has invested 50.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Northstar Group has 0.21% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,495 shares. Indiana-based Lynch And Assoc In has invested 1.8% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mitsubishi Ufj invested in 3,040 shares. Moreover, Albion Financial Group Ut has 0.14% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.06% or 12,582 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Donates $300000 to Greater Orlando for Revitalization Efforts – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Wells Fargo, Alibaba and Amazon – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “By the numbers: The Triangle’s biggest banks of 2019 – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 38,714 shares to 129,514 shares, valued at $14.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 282,900 shares to 311,180 shares, valued at $16.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: AbbVie, S&P Global and FleetCor Technologies – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “6 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Where Analysts See Large Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Big Biotech Stocks to Watch – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Set for Growth – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: The 6.5% Yield Window Won’t Stay Open Much Longer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. 7,525 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atwood And Palmer Inc reported 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 7,606 were reported by Wheatland Advsr Incorporated. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 91,028 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Oak Assocs Oh holds 0.07% or 14,470 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 716,603 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 0.07% or 659,883 shares. Ellington Management Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,100 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Freestone Hldg Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 60,577 shares. Sfmg Lc holds 17,950 shares. Fundx Inv Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.57% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 19,000 shares. Kepos Capital LP holds 0.28% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 38,052 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Trust reported 1.48% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sunbelt stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corp reported 43,112 shares.