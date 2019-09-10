Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Rbf Capital Has Boosted Its Holding by $5.76 Million; As Bancolombia (CIB) Market Valuation Declined, Earnest Partners Has Cut Holding by $18.94 Million

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bancolombia (CIB) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 371,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.69M, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 121,929 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 600% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 8.58M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Face Investor Scrutiny, Protests at Annual Meeting (Video); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO SETTLE WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY OF THE FINDINGS OF FACT OR CONCLUSIONS OF LAW; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns – USA Today; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Clearing Services Adds Nutrien, Cuts Grainger: 13F; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO & WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Should Resign, Says California Treasurer John Chiang (Video); 07/05/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. CIB’s profit will be $234.87M for 11.59 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.22% negative EPS growth.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) by 24,257 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $131.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 15,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.