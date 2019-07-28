Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.45 Million as Share Value Declined; Nantahala Capital Management Has Raised Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Holding by $1.65 Million

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 27.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 30,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,836 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 109,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; Presale Issued; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Details Risk Management Changes as OCC Settlement Looms; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS CFPB/OCC OFFERED TO RESOLVE PROBE FOR $1 BLN; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo gets ready to hear protests at meeting in Des Moines; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – PRELIM. RESULTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB AND OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS REGARDING COMPLIANCE RISK MANAGEMENT PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO SAYS ALL 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DES MOINES, IOWA

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 330,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 11,897 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 9.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI); 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics

More notable recent Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chembio Diagnostics Awarded UNICEF Contract to Supply Point-of-Care Zika/Chikungunya/Dengue Tests and Micro Readers – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chembio Diagnostics to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chembio Launches HIV Self-Testing Initiative in Europe – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2015. More interesting news about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chembio Diagnostics Receives CE Mark for its Point-of-Care Multiplex Test for Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chembio Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Mary Lake Polan to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh (Call) by 343,600 shares to 334,500 shares, valued at $34.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 473,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.