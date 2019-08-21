Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Parametrica Management LTD Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Aqua America (WTR)

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 8,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 12,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 12.59 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/05/2018 – No New `Cockroaches’ Likely to Show at Wells Fargo Investor Day; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – OCC CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO IT WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY WRONGDOING; 19/04/2018 – Atkore International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net $5.94B; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED; 12/03/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: EXCLUSIVE: Information Technology contractors at Wells Fargo are being furloughed as the bank looks to trim; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 160.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 34,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 56,775 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 21,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 706,377 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.45 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,090 shares to 168,584 shares, valued at $17.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,930 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).