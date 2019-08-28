Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Nokota Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $17.26 Million as Shares Rose; Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Shareholder Redmile Group Has Upped Its Stake by $12.08 Million

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 41.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 359,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.16 million, down from 859,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 1.11 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bangladesh eyes settlement in U.S. cyber heist suit ahead of its own case; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS TO FOX BUSINESS NEWS; 24/04/2018 – Shareholders Approve Wells Fargo Executive Compensation Plan (Video); 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $55; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – California Treasurer Calls for Wells Fargo CEO Removal Amid ‘Laundry List of Misdeeds’

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 503,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.56M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.28 million, up from 4.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 176,617 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 09/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 209115 Company: CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management LP Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clovis Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLVS); 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer in Europe; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC – EC APPROVAL WAS BASED ON DATA FROM TWO MULTICENTER, SINGLE-ARM, OPEN-LABEL CLINICAL TRIALS

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.45 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 13,015 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indexiq Lc accumulated 0.13% or 90,591 shares. Barnett owns 4,314 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Co holds 1.13% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Charter Trust Company has invested 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alps holds 1.23M shares. Waverton Inv Management Limited holds 0.07% or 28,084 shares. Cypress Llc holds 0.11% or 12,333 shares. Bluefin Trading invested in 159,969 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt holds 16,526 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 16,916 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Cullinan has invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sit Investment Assocs Inc accumulated 6,525 shares. 428,454 are held by Cs Mckee Limited Partnership. Umb State Bank N A Mo reported 106,420 shares stake.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 742,146 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $17.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 102,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 39,600 shares to 51,721 shares, valued at $12.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Si Bone Inc by 102,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,730 shares, and cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $279,576 activity.