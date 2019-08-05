Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Mcdonald Capital Investors Trimmed Stake by $3.28 Million; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder 10-15 Associates Has Lifted Holding by $322,788 as Stock Rose

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 2,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 97,235 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87 million, up from 94,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $114.88. About 2.30 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 68,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.34M, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 16.23M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Spire; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Discovered Document Altering and Reported It to OCC; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo sales push extended to wealth-management unit – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Dismisses Bankers in Struggling Muni Unit (Correct); 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NONE OF SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE APPROVED

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $16,731 was bought by Cesarone Nando.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Helps K12 Equip Online Learners For Back To School – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “UPS stock falls after analyst says post-earnings surge raises concern about 12-month upside – MarketWatch” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Launches My Choice® For Business Platform To Enhance Visibility And Control For SMBs – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UPS: Recent Fears Appear To Have Been Overblown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 164 were reported by Architects Inc. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company owns 0.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,468 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Company has 489,226 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 2.52M shares. Stellar Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.44% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). North Star Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tompkins accumulated 0.61% or 25,429 shares. Woodstock holds 30,171 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. 32,438 were reported by Fort Washington Oh. Alta Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,964 shares. First Fincl Corp In reported 7,235 shares. Greenleaf has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nomura Incorporated owns 22,813 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank Communication reported 50,689 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 71,405 shares to 10,878 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,248 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corp has 200,916 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.25% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 213,571 shares. 1.65M were reported by Davis Capital Limited Com. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 48.98 million shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3,263 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs Inc accumulated 292,039 shares. Advisory Service holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 9,886 shares. Barr E S And Communications holds 508,268 shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. Haverford reported 164,505 shares. Proshare Lc holds 0.31% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 1.09M shares. Loeb Partners owns 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 121 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 12,500 shares. Halsey Assocs Inc Ct stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Tn has 3.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 24,915 were reported by Montecito Savings Bank Trust.