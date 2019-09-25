Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Trimmed Holding by $719,617 as Share Value Rose; Renaissance Group Has Boosted Cintas (CTAS) Stake by $28.90 Million as Stock Rose

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 2189.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 121,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 127,507 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.26M, up from 5,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $252.14. About 624,487 shares traded or 8.89% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 15,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.87M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 20.43 million shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 24/04/2018 – Expensify Announces Collaboration With Wells Fargo to Launch ExpensifyApproved! Banks Program; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk- Management Claims With Regulators; 26/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Practices Probed by Labor Department; 15/05/2018 – CLARIDA: WELLS FARGO ACTIVITIES EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY APPROVED WITH 92 PERCENT SUPPORT FROM INVESTORS; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 9, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 28,926 shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Advsr invested in 1,363 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Davis has 0.16% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,200 shares. Scott And Selber invested 0.2% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). C M Bidwell Limited reported 2,715 shares. Old Natl Fincl Bank In reported 15,737 shares. Suntrust Banks has 3,989 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Llc Delaware reported 109,658 shares stake. Natixis LP invested 0.16% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). The Pennsylvania-based Logan Mgmt has invested 0.73% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). The New York-based Etrade Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 15,169 shares. Korea Invest reported 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 16,523 shares to 555,952 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Holdings Plc by 12,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,501 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.