Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Upped Stake by $1.29 Million; Spinnaker Trust Position In Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Was Has Upped

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 270.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 37,678 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, up from 10,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 6.06 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – OMB’s Mulvaney Says Wells Fargo Fine Was ‘Right Thing to Do’ (Video); 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks that talk of regulating tech firms is overblown; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHIEF ECONOMIST JOHN SILVIA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Faces Nasty Fine — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo on Track to Achieve Target of $4 Billion in Expense Reductions by the End of 2019; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN SHREWSBERRY SAYS CARD FEES FELL BY $43 MILLION DUE TO NEW ACCOUNTING METHODS; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WANTS CONGRESS TO CREATE LEGISLATIVE SOLUTION FOR DEALING WITH GUNMAKERS -CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY; 29/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: WOFFORD JOINS INVESTMENT BANKING GROUP AS MD

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 1,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 16,243 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 14,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $233.35. About 1.27 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 7,330 shares to 143,175 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 4,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,696 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,164 shares to 15,459 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Opko Health Inc (Put).

