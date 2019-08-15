Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Lincoln National Upped Stake by $670,608; Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holder Scholtz & Company Boosted Its Position

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 67.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 13,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 34,624 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 20,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 17.43M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO BANK ANALYST MIKE MAYO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo trims expected hit from regulatory cap on assets; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO: 2018 CCAR PROCESS IS `VERY BUSINESS AS USUAL’; 23/04/2018 – California Treasurer Calls for Wells Fargo CEO Removal Amid ‘Laundry List of Misdeeds’; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 16/03/2018 – DOJ Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 26/04/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Information on Business Customers’ Documents; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CFPB seeking record fine against Wells Fargo, that could reach as high as $1 billion, for insurance and

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 19,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 115,090 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 95,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 135,508 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 18,103 shares to 16,870 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLY) by 8,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,684 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.