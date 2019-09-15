Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Lafayette Investments Cut Holding as Share Value Rose; Sps Commerce (SPSC) Position Held by Summit Creek Advisors Llc

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sps Commerce (SPSC) by 86.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 25,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 55,818 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71 million, up from 29,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sps Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 4,265 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.70 TO $0.74; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 31C; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.34, REV VIEW $242.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 27/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $65; 13/03/2018 Retailers Raise Vendor Supply Chain Acumen with SPS Commerce Online Training Programs; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: China: China Notifies Draft Maximum Residue Limits for Pesticides in Food (as SPS 1065) – March 23, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.9% of SPS Commerce

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 20,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 108,776 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15 million, down from 128,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52M shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 08/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; Presale Issued; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo admitted that it improperly collected fee rebates that should have been given to a public pension fund while acting as its trustee; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in WEC Energy; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Information on Business Customers’ Documents

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11 million and $282.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,402 shares to 4,657 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont & Blake Advsrs Lc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 15,413 shares. Moreover, Cidel Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Letko Brosseau owns 1.60 million shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 10.47 million shares or 1.51% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Private Mgmt invested in 371,244 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp accumulated 0.2% or 11.19M shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 2.74% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Citigroup Incorporated owns 3.73 million shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 190,962 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold SPSC shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 2.37% more from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Management Gru LP holds 11,350 shares. Principal Grp holds 0.01% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) or 156,404 shares. Summit Creek Advsr Lc reported 0.96% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). First Advsrs LP holds 31,504 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prescott Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Oklahoma-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt stated it has 10,400 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 27,788 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc stated it has 350 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd has invested 0.02% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Bancorporation Of America Corp De owns 108,140 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 27,662 shares. Comerica Bancshares has 30,702 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mirador Cap LP holds 0.12% or 2,443 shares. Advisors Asset Management reported 0% stake. Clarivest Asset Management Lc invested in 70,112 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

