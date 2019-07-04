Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake; As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Shares Rose, Shareholder At Bancorp Lowered Its Stake

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 16/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O : WELLS FARGO RESUMES COVERAGE WITH MARKET PERFORM; $260.00 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO REACHES PACT IN PRINCIPLE TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED S; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Improperly Kept a Pension Fund’s Fee Rebates; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S 401(K) PRACTICES PROBED BY LABOR DEPARTMENT – WSJ, CITING; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 34,700 shares as the company's stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,704 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 123,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 8.01 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.6% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 555,442 shares. Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Ins has invested 1.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Consulta Ltd invested 5.75% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 117,838 were reported by Greatmark Invest. Beacon reported 131,254 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kcm Advsr Lc reported 480,616 shares. American Assets Investment Mngmt owns 1.01M shares or 8.01% of their US portfolio. Intrust Comml Bank Na holds 0.31% or 25,310 shares. Cullinan holds 36,864 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.24% or 4,228 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bristol John W accumulated 1.04 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.73M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Ima Wealth holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1,200 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $493,318 activity. El-Khoury Hassane had sold 4,300 shares worth $55,900 on Wednesday, January 9. On Friday, January 25 GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR sold $176,386 worth of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 12,598 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 473,450 are held by Nippon Life Global Americas. Cipher LP accumulated 12,644 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 22,143 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. Capital Advisers Llc has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 164,487 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 193,500 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). World Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 19,477 shares. New York-based Jefferies Group Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 567,065 shares. Tcw Group holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 9.52 million shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 0.02% or 44,439 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Hightower Ltd Liability Com accumulated 12,903 shares.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 13,735 shares to 60,177 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 3,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 29.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CY’s profit will be $69.53 million for 29.39 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.